Zayn Malik postpones US tour dates following death of One Direction bandmate Liam Payne

Zayn Malik is postponing part of his sold-out tour following the death of his One Direction bandmate Liam Payne.

The singer was set to kickoff the U.S. leg of his "Stairway to the Sky Tour" next week in California. Malik made the announcement Saturday on his social media accounts.

"Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour," he wrote.

"The dates are being rescheduled for January and I’ll post them as soon as it’s all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding."

The tour was scheduled to make seven stops in the United States during the fall:

Oct. 23: San Francisco

Oct. 25: Las Vegas

Oct. 27: Los Angeles

Oct. 28: Los Angeles

Oct. 30: Washington, D.C.

Nov. 2: New York City

Nov. 3: New York City

Payne died on Oct. 16, following a fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

His former One Direction bandmates, Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, shared a moving tribute to their late friend.

"We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing," they shared in a joint statement. "In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly."

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly."

They ended the message with, "We love you Liam."

Cheryl Cole is breaking her silence on Liam Payne's tragic passing. Cheryl, who shared 7-year-old son Bear Grey with the late singer, took to Instagram to speak out about his death.