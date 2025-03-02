Zelenskyy's fiery White House visit gets ‘SNL' cold open treatment

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's fiery and confrontational White House visit on Friday was the subject of the cold open for the latest episode of "Saturday Night Live," and the sketch even featured show alum and "Austin Powers" star Mike Myers as billionaire Elon Musk.

With cast member Mikey Day as Zelenskyy, James Austin Johnson as Trump, Bowen Yang as Vance and Marcello Hernandez as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the sketch poked fun at the real-life Trump and Zelenskyy arguing in the Oval Office about whether the war, which began three years ago when Russia invaded Ukraine, was like a card game.

"You say you want to end this war, but frankly, you don't have the cards," Johnson as Trump said. "I have the cards, okay. I have skip, draw four. I have reverse. I have get out of jail free, the Supreme Court gave me that one."

Day as Zelenskyy then suggested the American leaders visit Ukraine, to which Yang as Vance responded, "Hey! Don't you even dare. I have been to Ukraine... on Google Maps."

The joke alluded to the fact that Vance said he had not been to Ukraine but had "watched and seen the stories" from the country's war efforts during the real-life exchange that shocked many of America's long-standing allies.

Johnson as Trump then criticized Zelenskyy for not wearing a suit, saying, "It's disrespectful. Who shows up to the White House in a t-shirt and jeans like a garbage person."

That is when Myers as Musk, wearing his signature "Tech Support" t-shirt and black overcoat comes into the sketch, along with a chainsaw, which the real-life Musk wielded at CPAC as a way to symbolize his slashing of the government.

"Donald, what are you doing in my office?" Myers as Musk asked Johnson as Trump. "You know I'm the president now, right?"

See the full cold open here:

The guest host for this week's episode was comedian Shane Gillis, along with musical guest Tate McRae.

The episode was the first since the "SNL 50: The Anniversary Celebration," which was a more than three hour special reunion of the long-running show's cast and iconic guest hosts.

Next, Lady Gaga will serve as the guest hose and musical guest for the March 8 episode.