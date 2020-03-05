E!’s ‘The Funny Dance Show’ Promises to Entertain and Make You Laugh

Comedians Justine Marino and Heidi Heaslet are co-hosting a new comedy show on E! “The Funny Dance Show” started as a live stage show at the World Famous Comedy Store and was quickly picked up by Ugly Brother Studios and E! for broadcast.



The idea is to have your favorite comedians compete in an epic dance battle. The winning team gets bragging rights of course, and can donate $10,000 to their favorite charity. Comedians like Fortune Feimster, Ron Funches, “The Soup” host Jade Catta-Preta and more have all stepped up and showed out for the show. Each week, the two teams of comedians will work with professional choreographers and backup dancers in order to participate in judged dance-offs.



The dances are judged by Loni Love, Allison Holker and Justin Martindale. As you can imagine, the comedians are judged more on creativity and humor rather than their skill level. No matter how stellar their moves, you are sure to get some laughs along the way.



“The Funny Dance Show” airs March 11 on the E! Network.

