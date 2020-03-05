funny dance show

E!’s ‘The Funny Dance Show’ Promises to Entertain and Make You Laugh

The dance competition pits your favorite comedians against each other in an epic dance battle.

E! Network

Comedians Justine Marino and Heidi Heaslet are co-hosting a new comedy show on E! “The Funny Dance Show” started as a live stage show at the World Famous Comedy Store and was quickly picked up by Ugly Brother Studios and E! for broadcast.

The idea is to have your favorite comedians compete in an epic dance battle. The winning team gets bragging rights of course, and can donate $10,000 to their favorite charity. Comedians like Fortune Feimster, Ron Funches, “The Soup” host Jade Catta-Preta and more have all stepped up and showed out for the show.  Each week, the two teams of comedians will work with professional choreographers and backup dancers in order to participate in judged dance-offs.

The dances are judged by Loni Love, Allison Holker and Justin Martindale. As you can imagine, the comedians are judged more on creativity and humor rather than their skill level. No matter how stellar their moves, you are sure to get some laughs along the way.

Entertainment

The latest entertainment news

Taylor Swift 22 mins ago

Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million to Tennessee Tornado Relief

Oprah Winfrey 4 hours ago

Critics of Oprah Book Club Title Put New Novel on Trial

“The Funny Dance Show” airs March 11 on the E! Network.

This article tagged under:

funny dance showallison holkerE! networkjustin martindalejustine marino
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us