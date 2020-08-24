Fans Can Celebrate 10 Years of ‘Hollywood Babble-On' at the Drive-In

For the last 10 years, Kevin Smith and Ralph Garman have been serving up hilarious observations and conversations about the world of pop culture, celebrities, streaming news and entertainment on the “Hollywood Babble-On” podcast. Millions of fans have tuned in to watch these two friends record their live show at various comedy clubs including the Hollywood Improv.

“Originally the idea was for Kevin and I to do a radio show,” Garman says. “Kevin was renting a black box theater space and he had the idea to do podcasts in front of a live audience. And we said, why don’t we do that thing we were going to do on the radio but we’ll do it as a podcast in front of an audience.”

Ten years later, a lot has changed in the world of pop culture and entertainment and in how they present their show.

“I’m worried people don’t want to sit and listen to me talk. Who wants to sit and watch me talk? So I added more bells and whistles to make the thing more visually fun for everybody,” Garman says.

“When we started doing ‘Hollywood Babble-On’ movies would come out every week,” Smith says. “But the rise of the streamers had not yet struck. “Now there’s no possible way to keep up with all the content that’s provided.”

Instead of trying to cover everything in their show, they talk about the things they’re most passionate about and make them laugh. And they think their fans could use laughter now more than ever.

“I try to spread joy, low key joy, on the podcast now,” Smith says. “The 10th Anniversary Babble-On show will be like every other show except the audience will be sitting in their cars. And we’ll know if we’re funny by the way they honk their horns. Being able to talk about the stars while under the stars is pretty awesome.”

Smith and Garman are partnering with ArcLight Cinemas to bring “Hollywood Babble-On” to the big screen at the Vineland Drive-In Monday, August 24. Gates open at 5:30pm and the show starts at 8:30pm. Tickets are $100 per car and include complimentary ArcLight Caramel Corn. And fans can enjoy desserts from the Mooby’s Pop Up.