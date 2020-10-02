Freeform Conjures Up a Good Time with “31 Nights of Halloween”

Freeform is brewing up another year of happy haunts with Halloween movies each night during the month of October. To kick off “31 Nights of Halloween” freeform is hosting a free, socially distant, interactive experience in Los Angeles called Halloween Road.

Freeform’s Halloween Road allows guests to drive up and drive through scenes from movies like “Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Hocus Pocus” and “Ghostbusters.” All of the movies featured on Halloween Road can be seen during 31 Nights of Halloween on Freeform. And even though the event is sold out, we have a look at what guests will see when they drive through.

Photos: Freeform Conjures Up Good Time with “31 Nights of Halloween”

If you weren’t one of the lucky ones to get a ticket, you can still enjoy all the haunts and creeps Freeform has to offer from the comfort of your couch.



Check out the complete schedule here.