Grammy Award-Winning Producer Detail Pleads Not Guilty to Alleged Sexual Assaults

The Grammy Award-winning producer known as Detail pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that he raped five women and sexually assaulted a sixth woman.

Noel Christopher Fisher, 41, was charged July 30 with 11 counts of forcible rape, three counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and two counts each of forcible oral copulation, sodomy by use of force and false imprisonment by violence, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The alleged crimes occurred mostly at Fisher's home between 2010 and 2018, involving women who were between 18 and 31 years old at the time, according to the District Attorney's Office. One of the women was allegedly raped several times between 2015 and 2017, and another was allegedly raped twice in 2018, prosecutors said.

He was arrested Aug. 5 by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and has remained behind bars since then in lieu of $6.29 million bail, according to jail records.

Fisher is due back in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Oct. 20, when a bail review hearing is scheduled.

He could face a potential maximum sentence of 225 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Fisher -- who has worked with Beyonce, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Lady Gaga, Tyga, Nicki Minaj and others since his career began in 2005 -- won a Grammy in 2015 as a producer of the R&B song "Drunk in Love.''

He was a nominee for two other Grammys during that ceremony, for album of the year as a producer of Beyonce's eponymous album and a producer of best rap song nominee "We Dem Boyz.''