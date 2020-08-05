Los Angeles

Grammy-Winning Producer Who Has Worked With Beyonce, Wiz Khalifa Arrested on Sex Assault Charges

Detail has worked with Beyonce and Wiz Khalifa.

By City News Service

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Grammy-winning producer known as Detail was arrested Wednesday on 15 sexual assault charges and five additional felony assault charges.

Noel Christopher Fisher allegedly committed the assaults between 2010 and 2018, and the sheriff's department's case was submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for review in January 2020, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The charges were filed in July, the sheriff's department said.

An arrest warrant was issued with a bail of $6.29 million, according to the department.

Detail was arrested Wednesday by the sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau, but further details were not released.

