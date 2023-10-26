South Pasadena's ‘Halloween' hedge still attracts visitors after 45 years

A house in South Pasadena holds a piece of Halloween history in its front yard.

Fans from all over the world visit Stephanie Tsui’s parents’ home on Montrose Avenue to see the hedge where Michael Myers first reveals himself in the 1978 horror film “Halloween.”

“This is where everyone stands to take their photos, just because this is right where Michael stood,” Stephanie Tsui said in reference to a worn out patch of grass next door.

Tsui’s mother has collected photos of visitors over the years: Michael Myers in costume, Michael Myers with friends, Michael Myers shooting selfies — making the hedge a star in its own right.

Neighbor Penny Trujillo’s mom loved to tell the story of the knock on the door she heard one morning when “Halloween” director John Carpenter and the cast were filming in the neighborhood.

“She went to the door and it was Jamie Lee Curtis,” Trujillo said. “She asked if she could use the telephone.”

Carpenter used the South Pasadena neighborhood as the film’s setting of Haddonfield, Illinois. Just a block away from the hedge is Michael Myers’ on-screen home.

Lifelong horror fans like Jonathan Wiseman make the pilgrimage just to see something so fantastically scary in real life.

“I just came from the ‘Halloween’ house, and I thought I’d just go down the street,” Wiseman said.

While one might think it would be unnerving to see someone in a mask standing near their house with a rubber knife, Tsui said she and her family “have gotten used to it after living here for so long.”