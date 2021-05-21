‘Hamilton' Fans Rise Up: Musical Returns to Pantages Theatre August 17

Fans of Lin Manuel Miranda's hit musical "Hamilton" can once again be in the room where it happens, as tickets go on sale now for the show's return to Hollywood's Pantages Theatre on Aug. 17.

After more than a year offstage, cast members are excited to return.

"This particular cast has never actually done a show together," Sabrina Sloan, "Angelica" actress, said, noting the 2020 "Hamilton" run was shut down before the first preview performance.

The show closed on March 12, 2020, its original opening night, to protect audiences and cast members from the then-new coronavirus. It joined many other live performances shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The August return date is eight weeks ahead of schedule, and ends a 17-month hiatus. Performances at the Pantages will run until Jan. 2, 2022.

Sloan, who is in her third year in the show, said rehearsals would start ahead of the opening date "to get the juices flowing, get everything back together."

"I feel insane," Sloan told NBC4 from the seats of the Pantages. "I've got goosebumps right now just looking at the empty seats."

There will also be a pop-up vaccination site in the lobby of the Pantages Theatre on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Anyone who gets vaccinated, or is already vaccinated but shows their vaccination card at the site, can get entered for the chance to win tickets to a performance of "Hamilton."

Those who don't want to throw away their shot to see the returning musical can also visit Ticketmaster.com to purchase tickets.