Here's What to Know About the Harry Styles Pop-Up Now Open in Los Angeles

Welcome to Harry's House, Los Angeles.

The Harry Styles pop-up shopping experience opened early Friday at a La Cienega Boulevard location south of the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. The seven-day event is a sign of exciting times for fans of the British singer-songwriter, some of whom were lined up on the sidewalk late Thursday waiting for the shop to open.

Here's what to know about the event.

What and where is Harry's House Los Angeles?

Los Angeles is one of nine cities worldwide hosting the multi-day pop-ups that coincide with the release of the 'Harry's House' album. The location is 805-811 North La Cienega Boulevard in the West Hollywood area.

The shops will feature exclusive merchandise like shirts, hoodies, towels and hats, and city-specific box sets.

Other cities hosting Harry's Houses are Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, London, New York, Paris, and Toronto.

Styles will be on tour this summer and fall. He opens the first of 10 nights at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Halloween.

When is Harry's House Los Angeles open?

Harry's House opened early Friday in Los Angeles. Here's the complete schedule.

*Note: Some of the time slots are reserved for American Express Card Members’ Early Access Shopping.