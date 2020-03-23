Here are the New Movies You Can Watch On Demand Now, and in the Coming Weeks

You’ve been practicing your social distancing, working from home all day, homeschooling your kids or even making TikTok videos. And chances are you’ve already binged a ton of TV shows. So here’s a list of movies that were supposed to be in the theater in the coming months that are now being made available early on demand.

“Sonic the Hedgehog”

“Sonic the Hedgehog” starring James Marsden, Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz is being released on-demand March 31. I recently sat down with James Marsden who says he used his own childhood memories as for inspiration for his role. He says he really had to trust in his co-star Ben Schwarz as the voice of Sonic since there was no live action Sonic to act with.

“It does require you to lean into your imagination a little bit,” Marsden explains. “And take yourself back to being a kid. It also requires a lot of trust. I don’t have to overcompensate for the fact that there’s nothing there. I trust that Ben would make this little hedgehog into a wide eyed, 12-year-old kid.”

“Onward”

Disney/Pixar has announced it will release its newest animated film “Onward” starring Chris Pratt and Tom Holland early. It’s available now on the Movies Anywhere app and iTunes for $20 and will be released on Disney Plus on April 3. Pratt and Holland jokingly say their real life brothers are nothing like the brothers in the film.

“In this movie they love each other, but in real life we hate our brothers,” Pratt jokes. “My brother is a real dingus.”

“I Still Believe”

“I Still Believe” tells the true story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp and his journey of love and loss. Lionsgate briefly released the film in theaters but now say they will release it on demand March 27.

“Bloodshot”



If you’re looking for a sci-fi action thriller then get ready for “Bloodshot” starring Vin Diesel and Sam Hueghan. This film based on a comic book was released in theaters March 13th and will now be on-demand March 24.

“Birds of Prey”

Warner Bros. is releasing its Harley Quinn spin-off “Birds of Prey” on home video on March 24. It will be available for purchase for $20 with a rental option expected in April.

“Trolls World Tour”

NBC Universal has decided to release several of its 2020 slate of movies to on demand platforms in the coming months. “Trolls World Tour” will be available on demand the same day it was supposed to be released in theaters, April 10. They have already released “The Hunt,” “The Invisible Man,” and “Emma” are all available now on Amazon Prime.

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

And finally, Star Wars fans rejoice! Disney released “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” for on demand viewing on March 13th. But Disney has not confirmed when it will be released on Disney Plus.

Each of these films will cost you about $20 so keep that in mind if you plan to watch several of them. Most of them are being made available through streaming platforms like Amazon Prime, iTunes, FandangoNow, Vudu, and Google Play.