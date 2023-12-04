Early does it, is the message from the U.S. Postal Service, FedEX and UPS, if you want your holiday gifts and cards arriving on time for Christmas.

As you begin to shop gifts for family and friends, it's important to know what the 2023 holiday shipping deadlines are for the major carriers.

USPS announced it is offering a new shipping option this year called USPS Ground Advantage for package deliveries in 2-5 business days based on distance. The postal service is also scrapping holiday peak, or demand, surcharges this year.

Here are the major deadlines for the USPS, FedEx and UPS:

US Postal Service*

Within the Lower 48 (excludes Alaska and Hawaii)

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Alaska

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Hawaii

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)

USPS Ground Advantage — Nov. 6

First-Class Mail — Dec. 9

Priority Mail — Dec. 9

Priority Mail Express Military Service — Dec. 15*

*International and military deadlines are earlier; see the USPS website here, for a complete list.

FedEx

Ground & Home delivery: Between Dec. 15 for 5-day shipping and Dec. 21 for 1-day shipping

Ground Economy — Dec. 13

Express Saver — Dec. 19

2Day & 2Day-AM — Dec. 20

FO, PO, SO, Extra Hours — Dec. 21

Same-day services: Dec 22

For more options including freight services and international dates, see the full FedEx list here.

UPS

3-Day Select — Dec. 19

2nd day air services — Dec. 20

Next-day air services — Dec. 21 (Dec. 22 with Saturday delivery options)

For ground shipping, UPS recommends checking the website for a quote.

For the full chart of UPS options, including international shipping, click here.

Dates noted are for domestic service only. Service hours may vary for Alaska and Hawaii in all cases.