Banks, USPS, grocery stores and more: What's open and closed on New Year's Eve?

Although many stores are closed on the federal holiday of New Year's Day, the same isn't the case for New Year's Eve, which for 2024 falls on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

And while most retailers are open on New Year's Eve, many have shortened hours or close early.

Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Eve as 2025 approaches.

Grocery stores

Many grocery stores are open on New Year's Eve, but many close early. For instance, Jewel-Osco, which is typically open until midnight, is open until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

According to Mariano's website, most Mariano's pharmacies will close at 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Costco stores are open on New Year's Eve, but may stores have modified hours, opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m.

Most Walmart stores have regular hours on Tuesday, open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Most Target stores are open at 8 a.m. on Dec. 31, but close early, at 9 p.m.

Pharmacies

Walgreens and CVS stores are expected to be open with regular hours on New Year's Eve, but pharmacy hours may vary.

Starbucks

Starbucks hours vary by location and store, according to a spokesperson, and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs.

Customers are encouraged to use the Starbucks app or the Starbucks store locator to check hours.

Are banks open on New Year's Eve?

Most banks follow Federal Reserve banking holidays, which means banks are expected to be open on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Is there mail on New Year's Eve?

The United States Postal Service is open on Tuesday, Dec. 31, which means mail will be delivered.

Wednesday, Jan. 1, however -- New Year's Day -- is one of the 11 annual holidays the agency observes, which means mail will not be delivered.

Is the Stock Market open on New Year's Eve?

The US stock market will be open on Tuesday, Dec. 31, with regular hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT.

Bond markets however will close early on New Year's Eve, at 1 p.m. CT.

The stock market will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. Bond markets will also be closed. Normal trading hours will resume on Thursday, Jan. 2.