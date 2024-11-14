Chick-fil-A brings back Peppermint Chip Milkshake for the holiday season

Chick-fil-A is bringing back a wintertime favorite that’s cool in more ways than one.

The chicken chain just announced that its holiday offerings, which include the returning Peppermint Chip Milkshake, other limited-time minty items and festive merch, make their grand entrance on Nov. 18.

That day, the six-day-a-week restaurant will also debut its new entertainment app Chick-fil-A Play.

Chick-fil-A’s peppermint drinks

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Chick-fil-A's peppermint-flavored holiday offerings. Chick-fil-A

Social media users have been asking Chick-fil-A to put the Peppermint Chip Milkshake back on the menu for months. “it’s almost time for chick fil a peppermint milkshake season,” one declared on X.

The chicken chain says there are three peppermint treats to try this season:

Peppermint Chip Milkshake features hand-spun Chick-fil-A “Icedream” (a soft-serve-style dessert) combined with peppermint bark chips.

features hand-spun Chick-fil-A “Icedream” (a soft-serve-style dessert) combined with peppermint bark chips. Peppermint Iced Coffee combines cold-brew coffee with peppermint syrup and cane syrup.

combines cold-brew coffee with peppermint syrup and cane syrup. Peppermint Chip Frosted Coffee blends cold-brew coffee with peppermint syrup, Chick-fil-A Icedream and peppermint bark chips.

Chick-fil-A Play app launch

On Nov. 18, Chick-fil-A Play will be available to download for free from any app store and loaded with “family friendly” video content, games, podcasts and recipes.

Chick-fil-A is leading the app’s premiere with the first episode of its brand-new original series, “Legends of Evergreen Hills,” which will first become available on its YouTube channel. The five-part, 22-minute animated series will be released weekly, with the remaining four episodes becoming available exclusively on Chick-fil-A Play.

Chick-fil-A holiday merch

Chick-fil-A wrapping paper. (Chick-Fil-A)

Fried chicken fans can grab the chain’s latest holiday-inspired merchandise at shop.chick-fil-a.com, including clothing, jewelry, accessories, Christmas decorations and wrapping paper.

Chick-fil-A is, of course, not the only chain getting into the holiday spirit. Right before Halloween, Dunkin’ dropped its holiday menu with new food and drinks like the Holiday Cookie Signature Latte.

And last week, Starbucks announced that Refreshers are leading its seasonal offerings — three different cranberry-orange flavored iced drinks — along with new pastries to munch on.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: