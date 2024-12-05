Christmas stockings are a cherished tradition. They're hung on fireplace mantles, stair banisters or the foot of the bed.

Some are handmade, store-bought or treasured heirlooms.

Regardless of where you hang your stockings or what they look like, they're an integral part of Christmas for many families.

What you may not know is how the tradition started and where it came from.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

At the bottom of the article, you'll find suggestions for filling your stockings to the tippy-top for both kids and kids at heart.

What is the origin story of the Christmas stocking?

Legend has it that a 4th-century nobleman was a widower with three daughters and could not afford their dowries. Hearing of this father's dilemma, Saint Nicholas secretly tossed three gold spheres down the man's chimney because he knew the man would not accept any charity. The gold spheres ended up in the daughters' stockings, which were hanging above the fireplace to dry.

With the gold, the daughters were now eligible to marry and the father was so overjoyed, he eventually found out who had left the gold and told everyone about Nicholas.

While this far-fetched tale is difficult to believe, the myth is widely accepted as the origin story for the humble Christmas stocking.

When did we begin hanging up stockings?

In 1809, the "Knickerbocker History of New York" was written by Washington Irving. He detailed the custom of hanging up stockings "in the chimney on St. Nicholas Eve," along with finding them in the morning having been "miraculously filled."

In 1823, Clement Clark Moore wrote the poem, "The Night Before Christmas," in which the famous line, "the stockings were hung by the chimney with care" is written.

An 1883 article in the New York Times detailed issues with Christmas stockings of the time and how they were almost done away with completely in favor of the German Christmas trees, which allowed families to put as many or as few presents as they could afford underneath.

"The New England stocking, though admirably adapted for holding presents like paper cutters or knitting needles did not have sufficient room for the ordinary Christmas presents of even an economical home," it reads. "On the other hand, the tonnage of the Western stocking -- especially that of the Chicago type, was so great that it could not be filled except at a cost which few fathers of families could afford."

They also took issue with the limp, unattractive appearance of the long, woolen stockings.

It wasn't until the introduction of decorated stockings with designs and colors that made them a thing of beauty, that people were happy to display them in their homes.

The "Smith Christmas Stocking" was then invented to address all these issues. Unlike the New England stocking and the Chicago stocking, this elastic stocking was specially designed to fit Christmas gifts of all budgets.

The inventor also fashioned it with a "water-tight metallic compartment" in the toe of the boot for things like molasses candy and other perishables.

By the end of the 19th century, bright red felt stockings as we know them now began to be hung by the fire.

Why do some people put oranges in their stockings?

There are a few reasons for the tradition of an orange in one's Christmas stocking.

To honor the legend of St. Nicholas placing gold spheres in the maiden's stockings, people began to gift oranges instead of gold.

Another reason is that the tradition of the Christmas stocking may have started during the Great Depression. Families couldn't afford to buy presents and a fresh, sweet orange was a fruit that was hard to come by but an attainable luxury.

A third theory is that oranges represent the spirit of the season. Orange segments can be easily shared with others, thus embodying the spirit of giving.

Where can I find good stocking stuffers?

To save on the cost of shipping, be more environmentally conscious and to support businesses in your community, it may be best to shop locally for your stocking stuffers. You can find items at your local Dollar Tree, Target, Walmart, CVS, other pharmacies, party supply stores or anywhere that sells small goods and trinkets.

Here's a list of ideas:

General ideas for everyone:

Candy cane

Chocolate coins

Orange

Lip balm

Bookmarks

Mini notepads

Playing cards

Stamps

Lottery scratchers/tickets

Hand lotion

Hand sanitizer

Socks

Mini picture frames

Handmade friendship bracelets

Toothbrush

General non-food ideas for kids:

Yo-Yo

Chalk

Pencils, pens, crayons or markers

Fun erasers or pencil toppers

Bubbles

Slinkies

Whistles, kazoos, or noisemakers

Bouncy balls

Finger puppets

Stickers

Stencils

Glow sticks, bracelets, or necklaces

Play-doh

Finger skateboard

Slime or silly putty

Novelty glasses

Pop-Its

Non-toxic nail polish

All gift ideas were independently selected by our editors.