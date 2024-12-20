Christmas

Two brothers work to save Christmas for children in need after thieves target toy drive

After a toy drive was targeted by thieves, World Tech Toys donated 1,200 toys.

By Benjamin Gamson and Gordon Tokumatsu

A man known for his years of charity received a holiday surprise from others after someone broke into the U-Haul in Downey filled with toys ready to be delivered to children in need.

Tito Rodriguez, known as "Hood Santa," has organized the Southern California toy drive every year for the past 13 years, putting together a concert and toy drive for his “Hearts Foundation.” 

“They cut the lock on the roll up door and wiped out about half the U-Haul,” Rodriguez said.

In an effort to save the toy drive and Christmas for many children, brothers Vic and Kev Jouyoumjian, are donating six pallets of toys, 1,200 total. 

They will be donating toys ranging from superheroes and drones, to remote control cars and playsets.

The brothers grew up in a needy family and remember getting one gift that they would have to share while hearing classmates talk about receiving multiple presents. However, today they run World Tech Toys and when they heard about the stolen toys, they wanted to help. 

“He said hundreds of kids were going to get those toys that were donated,” Kev Jouyoumjian said. “Everything was stolen and it was going to ruin all the kids’ Christmas.”

Headquartered in Valencia in a 100,000 square foot facility, World Tech Toys sells remote control helicopters, cars and drones among others. 

The donated toys are scheduled to be delivered this Saturday. 

