SoCal to mark start of Hanukkah with public menorah lightings. Here's when and where

Hanukkah celebrations begin Thursday in Southern California, including the lighting of a menorah at Los Angeles City Hall that was salvaged from the ashes of a Polish synagogue.

The Katowice Menorah was the lone ritual object d'art recovered from the rubble of a fire that destroyed the Great Synagogue in Katowice, Poland. The fire was set shortly after the Nazi invasion at the start of World War II.

The menorah remained hidden underground during the war. It was later gifted to Chabad, according to Rabbi Chaim N. Cunin, the CEO of Chabad of California, organizers of the 40th annual celebration, which will feature the menorah's display in LA City Hall's rotunda during the eight days of Hanukkah.

Holocaust survivors are scheduled to attend the ceremony, which will include a musical performance by the Cheder Menachem Boys Choir.

Scroll for more public menorah lightings around Southern California.

Santa Monica

Nightly menorah lightings will begin Thursday at 5 p.m. at Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica and at sunset at the Santa Monica Place shopping center.

Culver City

Menorah lightings are scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. at The Culver Steps in Culver City.

Palisades Village

Menorah lightings are scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Palisades Village.

Beverly Hills

Menorah lightings are set for 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Lily Pond at Beverly Gardens Park.

Hanukkah, "dedication" in Hebrew, is observed around the world by lighting candles in a special menorah called a Hanukkiah each day at sundown for eight days. An additional candle is added each day. In the United States, the practice includes giving holiday gifts to children and others.