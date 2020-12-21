Photos: Drive-Thru Cheer Brightens the Holidays Outside Dodger Stadium

For most of 2020, the parking lot outside Dodger Stadium has been used for an enormous drive-thru coronavirus testing site.
During the holiday season, it's also the site of
Dodgers Holiday Festival, where seasonal displays and twinkling lights are delighting visitors from the safety of their cars. The drive-thru is open nightly, 5 to 11, through Dec. 24.
12 photos
LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 02: Cars make their way through the Dodgers Holiday Festival 2020 at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. The route, which people will drive through, includes numerous interactive displays celebrating the Dodgers World Championship as well as the holidays. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 02: A performer decked out in a Christmas themed dodger costume dances and waves at Cars making their way through the Dodgers Holiday Festival 2020 at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. The route, which people will drive through, includes numerous interactive displays celebrating the Dodgers World Championship as well as the holidays. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 02: Displays are seen during the Dodgers Holiday Festival media night at Dodger Stadium on December 02, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 02: A performer decked out in a Christmas themed dodger costume dances and waves at cars making their way through the Dodgers Holiday Festival 2020 at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. The route, which people will drive through, includes numerous interactive displays celebrating the Dodgers World Championship as well as the holidays. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
