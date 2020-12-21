Photos: Drive-Thru Cheer Brightens the Holidays Outside Dodger Stadium

For most of 2020, the parking lot outside Dodger Stadium has been used for an enormous drive-thru coronavirus testing site.

During the holiday season, it's also the site of Dodgers Holiday Festival, where seasonal displays and twinkling lights are delighting visitors from the safety of their cars. The drive-thru is open nightly, 5 to 11, through Dec. 24.

12 photos
1/12
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 02: Cars make their way through the Dodgers Holiday Festival 2020 at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. The route, which people will drive through, includes numerous interactive displays celebrating the Dodgers World Championship as well as the holidays. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
2/12
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 02: Cars make their way through the Dodgers Holiday Festival 2020 at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. The route, which people will drive through, includes numerous interactive displays celebrating the Dodgers World Championship as well as the holidays. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
3/12
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 02: A performer decked out in a Christmas themed dodger costume dances and waves at Cars making their way through the Dodgers Holiday Festival 2020 at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. The route, which people will drive through, includes numerous interactive displays celebrating the Dodgers World Championship as well as the holidays. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
4/12
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 02: Cars make their way through the Dodgers Holiday Festival 2020 at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. The route, which people will drive through, includes numerous interactive displays celebrating the Dodgers World Championship as well as the holidays. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
5/12
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 02: Cars make their way through the Dodgers Holiday Festival 2020 at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. The route, which people will drive through, includes numerous interactive displays celebrating the Dodgers World Championship as well as the holidays. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
6/12
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 02: Displays are seen during the Dodgers Holiday Festival media night at Dodger Stadium on December 02, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
7/12
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 02: Displays are seen during the Dodgers Holiday Festival media night at Dodger Stadium on December 02, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
8/12
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 02: Displays are seen during the Dodgers Holiday Festival media night at Dodger Stadium on December 02, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
9/12
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 02: A performer decked out in a Christmas themed dodger costume dances and waves at cars making their way through the Dodgers Holiday Festival 2020 at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. The route, which people will drive through, includes numerous interactive displays celebrating the Dodgers World Championship as well as the holidays. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
10/12
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 02: A performer decked out in a Christmas themed dodger costume dances and waves at Cars making their way through the Dodgers Holiday Festival 2020 at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. The route, which people will drive through, includes numerous interactive displays celebrating the Dodgers World Championship as well as the holidays. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
11/12
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 02: Cars make their way through the Dodgers Holiday Festival 2020 at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. The route, which people will drive through, includes numerous interactive displays celebrating the Dodgers World Championship as well as the holidays. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
12/12
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 02: Cars make their way through the Dodgers Holiday Festival 2020 at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. The route, which people will drive through, includes numerous interactive displays celebrating the Dodgers World Championship as well as the holidays. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Copyright Getty

This article tagged under:

Dodger StadiumHolidays

More Photo Galleries

Holiday Happenings Are on a Roll Around SoCal
Holiday Happenings Are on a Roll Around SoCal
Top 10 Most Memorable Moments in Los Angeles Sports in 2020
Top 10 Most Memorable Moments in Los Angeles Sports in 2020
‘The Incredibles' Lead a New Safety Campaign in OC and LA
‘The Incredibles' Lead a New Safety Campaign in OC and LA
Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us