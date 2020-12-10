Shop at These Local LA Spots for Christmas Instead of Amazon

The holiday season is usually when many small retail shops make their most money, but not during the pandemic.

"It literally took out 50% of our revenue immediately," said Jonathan Kinnard, the founder of Coffee del Mundo.

Kinnard is the founder and owner of South LA shop.

"We are 100% owned by people of color. So myself, I’m Black and Afro Latino," he said.

His world tour box of coffee pods is one of many gift suggestions on laoriginal.com, where you can shop for locally made gifts from small businesses, many owned by people of color and/or women.

"It’s not Amazon. Someone’s hands really made each and every product, there isn’t any machine," said Krystyl Wright, the co-owner of Lot Xi.

Wright and her mother started Lot Xi in her Compton garage. The apothecary sells handmade body scrubs, facial masks, and candles including their popular Inglewood and Compton candles with a portion of proceeds going to causes in those cities.

It seems like a simple choice. Real tree or fake for Christmas. But here's why that simple choice could have long lasting consequences.

"Our intention was to bring light and also be able to have communities that we love so much be able to reap the benefits of something we created," Wright.

“100% of proceeds raised through our items come back to Safe Place for Youth to support the programming," said Anne McGregor of Safe Place for Youth.

Safe Place for Youth serves 12- to 25-year-olds who are homeless or at risk of becoming so. The clay ornaments and other items for sale are made by them.

"It’s offering compensation and paid opportunities to the young people," McGregor said.

The holidays are a time for giving and what better way to do so than by shopping for a good cause? Lifestyle expert Brandi Milloy shares holiday gift ideas from small businesses donating portions of their proceeds to important causes like forest fire recovery, keeping girls in sports, and fighting racial injustice.

In this season of giving, consider giving back by buying gifts or gift cards from small businesses in your neighborhood.

"Your dollars are circulating within your own community and supporting the minds, the creativity, the needs of your community," Kinnard said.