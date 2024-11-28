What are the new balloons in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024?

They're up, up and — almost — away.

The massive helium balloons that will float through New York City for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade took shape on Wednesday, when they were filled with helium ahead of the big event.

“You see these giant balloons come to life and they’re really, really huge," said Stephanie Senkevich, one of dozens of people helping inflate the stars of Thursday's show. “You can see them start on the ground right next to you where you look taller than them. And slowly, slowly, they start to raise right above you.”

This year, 17 giant character balloons and other inflatables will travel from Manhattan’s Upper West Side to Macy’s Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street, alongside floats, performers, marching bands and more.

New balloons for 2025 will feature characters including Minnie Mouse, Goku from ”Dragon Ball” and Spider-Man, joining longtime favorites such as Smokey Bear and SpongeBob SquarePants.

What are the new balloons?

There will be six new featured character balloons, including Minnie Mouse, “Extraordinary Noorah” with The Elf on the Shelf, Gabby from “Gabby’s Dollhouse,” Goku from ”Dragon Ball," Marshall from "Paw Patrol" and a new “Spider-Man.”

Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Workers participate in the annual balloon inflation for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27, 2024 in New York City. Thousands of New Yorkers and tourists waited in an hours-long line to watch the inflation of 17 character balloons and 15 heritage balloons. The parade will celebrate its 98th edition on November 28. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The Extraordinary Noorah & The Elf on the Shelf by the Lumistella Company balloon is prepared during the Macy's Parade Balloon Inflation November 27, 2024. The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City started in 1924. The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City started in 1924. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

What about new floats?

New floats include ones from brands like Disney Cruise Line, Haribo, “Wednesday” from Netflix,” Universal Orlando Resorts and “The Grannies Car” from BBC Studios’ “Bluey.” Nickelodeon and Paramount’s “Dora the Explorer” will have both a float and a balloon. One new float will spotlight the Rao’s food brand, featuring a knight and a dragon in battle made with actual pasta elements. Another will celebrate The Bronx Zoo's 125th anniversary with representations of a tiger, a giraffe, a zebra and a gorilla.

Is your state represented by any of the bands?

The marching bands will hail from Massachusetts, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Arkansas, South Dakota, Georgia, South Carolina, West Virginia and, naturally, New York.

When is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place in New York City on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 from 8:30 a.m. ET until 12 p.m. ET.

What time does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade start?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 8:30 a.m. ET.

How long does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade run?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade runs until 12 p.m. ET on Thursday.

What channel is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on?

It will be on NBC, available with an antenna or through cable and satellite providers.

How to stream the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

For cord cutters, the parade is being simulcast on Peacock and an encore telecast begins at 2 p.m. ET/PT. A Spanish language simulcast will also be on Telemundo.

Where does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade start?

The parade begins at West 77th Street and Central Park West at 8:30 a.m. ET.

What is the route of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The parade starts on the Upper West Side at West 77th Street and Central Park West.

The balloons, floats and bands will then run along Central Park West from West 77th Street to West 59th Street. It will go around Columbus Circle and east on Central Park South.

From Central Park South, the parade will turn down 6th Avenue. The parade will run down 6th Avenue to Macy's Herald Square on West 34th Street.

Where are the best spots to watch the Thanksgiving Day parade?

Spectators can watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade along much of the route.

Some spots to consider viewing include Central Park West between West 60th and West 77th Streets, Central Park South, or on 6th Avenue between West 38th Streets and Central Park South.

There are a few areas that do not allow public viewing including: