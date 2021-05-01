How Hollywood Is Paying Tribute to Oscar Winner Olympia Dukakis

Hollywood was paying tribute to Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis after the actress died at the age of 89.

Dukakis died in New York City after months of failing health, her agent said.

Academy of Motion Pictures

"Olympia Dukakis brought warmth, humor and wit to the stage and screen for almost 60 years, including a stellar run of unforgettable roles in 'Steel Magnolias' `Tales of the City' and `Moonstruck,' for which she won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar. She will be missed,'' the Academy of Motion Pictures tweeted Saturday.

Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing,Academy Award Winning Actress.Olympia Played My Mom In Moonstruck,& Even Though Her Part was

That Of a Suffering Wife, We😂ALL The Time.She Would Tell Me How MUCH She Loved Louis,Her”Handsome Talented,Husband”.I Talked To Her 3Wks Ago. Rip Dear One pic.twitter.com/RcCZaeKFmz — Cher (@cher) May 1, 2021

Cher also tweeted that she ``Heard Olympia Was Sick So Called Her Daughter & Said Could I Talk 2 Her. She Said `She might Not HEAR or SPEAK'. I Called In2 The Receiver `Olympia It's Cher, I (love) You'. Remember `Moonstruck.' She Said `oh cher, I (love) you.' She Was Weak But Happy. RIP O."

Actress Renee Taylor

"It's sort of a shock that she's gone,'' actress Renee Taylor told City News Service. She said Dukakis had recently worked in summer stock. The two worked together in the 1971 movie ``Made for Each Other,'' which Taylor co-wrote with her late husband Joseph Bologna.

"She was a wonderful actress and a wonderful person."

Actress Viola Davis

Actress Viola Davis tweeted, ``RIP Olympia Dukakis ... the consummate actor. You made all around you step up their game. A joy to work with. Rest well. `May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.'''

Actor Bradley Whitford

"Brilliant, strong, hilarious soul. An actor's actor. Rest In Peace Olympia Dukakis,'' actor Bradley Whitford tweeted.

Actor George Takei

Olympia Dukakis has departed our company. We were Moonstruck by her, as she told us great Tales of the City. A true Steel Magnolia within a more common forest. Ah, what a life force, her later years her best. Rest now among the heavens, Olympia,'' tweeted actor George Takei.

Actor Alex Winter

RIP to my old Montclair neighbor, beautiful artist and co-founder of the Whole Theater company, Olympia Dukakis,'' actor Alex Winter tweeted.

Actor Michael McKean

"Olympia Dukakis was a great actress who loved the work and loved the theatre. She was the acting teacher who spoke to me (and many, many others) with clarity and humor and NO censor,'' actor Michael McKean tweeted.

Dukakis was a longtime star of New York stage, and she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2013 for her work in the live theater.

Aside from ``Moonstruck,'' other popular movies included ``Working Girl,'' ``Steel Magnolias,'' ``Mr. Holland's Opus,'' ``Look Who's Talking,'' "Look Who's Talking Too'' and "Look Who's Talking Now.''

On television, Dukakis appeared in more than 40 series and miniseries, including ``Tales of the City'' and its sequels ``More Tales of the City'' and ``Further Tales of the City''; ``Sinatra''; ``Last of the Blonde Bombshells''; ``Joan of Arc''; and "Bored to Death.''

Dukakis was born June 20, 1931, in Lowell, Mass., the daughter of Greek immigrants. She was also the cousin of Michael S. Dukakis, the former Massachusetts governor and 1988 Democratic presidential nominee.