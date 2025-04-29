Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiled for Ellen Pompeo

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Tuesday honoring Ellen Pompeo for her starring role on prime-time television's longest-running medical drama "Grey's Anatomy."

"Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and fellow executive producer and frequent director Debbie Allen were set to join Pompeo in speaking at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony at 6533 Hollywood Blvd., near Hudson Avenue. Many cast members will be in attendance, Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, told City News Service.

The ceremony comes one day before the season finale of "Good American Family," the Hulu limited series that Pompeo stars in as part of a couple who adopts a child with dwarfism. Pompeo is among the executive producers.

The star is the 2,809th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars.

Born Nov. 10, 1969, in Everett, Massachusetts, Pompeo moved with her boyfriend from Miami to New York City in 1995, where she was approached by a casting director to appear in ads for Citibank and L'Oreal. Pompeo made her television debut in a 1996 episode of the NBC crime and legal drama, "Law & Order," portraying the oldest daughter of a murder victim. Her other early television credits included the Comedy Central comedy, "Strangers with Candy," and the Fox teen comedy-drama, "Get Real."

Pompeo's other pre-"Grey's Anatomy" credits included the Lifetime medical drama "Strong Medicine," the ABC comedy, "The Job" and a 2004 episode of the long-running NBC comedy "Friends."

Pompeo made her major studio film debut with a lead role in the 2002 romantic drama, "Moonlight Mile," playing the sympathetic love interest of Realtor Joe Nast (Jake Gyllenhaal). Her other pre-"Grey's Anatomy" film credits included the comedy "Old School" and in the Steven Spielberg-directed crime comedy-drama, "Catch Me If You Can."

"Grey's Anatomy" premiered on March 27, 2005, and was recently renewed by ABC for a 22nd season to begin in the fall.

Pompeo and her castmates won the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series in 2007 and were nominated in 2006 and 2008. She received a best performance by an actress in a television series-drama Golden Globe nomination in 2007.