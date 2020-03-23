coronavirus pandemic

How Much Toilet Paper Do You Need While Quarantined? A New Website Offers a Fun Way to Flush It Out

The results aren't scientific, but offer a lighthearted look at stocking up on toilet paper.

By Heather Brooker

Justin Chin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

People carry bags of newly purchased toilet paper in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Hong Kong has been struggling with a shortage of face masks to protect against the coronavirus outbreak. Now it could be facing a run on toilet paper. Photographer: Justin Chin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Be honest, how much toilet paper do you have in your house right now? And how much do you think you'll need to last during the recommended Stay at Home order? A new website offers to help you do the math so you don't overbuy at the store.

HowMuchToiletPaper.com was created by London based student software developer Ben Sassoon and artist Sam Harris. They explain how they created the website that uses visitors input to determine how long your toilet paper will last.

There are even advanced options to select how many sheets you use, how many times you "go", and how many people are in your household. Then through the magic of the internet, it calculates how long you will last with your current stash of TP during the quarantine. According to the website, based on 5 million visitors, the average user has 500% more toilet paper than they need for quarantine.

Sassoon and Harris say the goal is to reduce the toilet paper shortage around the world. Think you have enough? Visit HowMuchToiletpaper.com to see for yourself.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicEntertainmenthumorous websitestocking uptoilet paper
