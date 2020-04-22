It’s Time For A Graceful Goodbye to ‘Will & Grace’

Our favorite foursome from apartment 9C is saying goodbye, again. “Will & Grace” first made it's appearance on NBC “Must-See TV” in September of 1998. The show went off the air in 2006 and was revived for what was supposed to be a limited run in 2018.



Now three years later, the characters have had many more adventures and laughs but the show is once again coming to an end. Eric McCormack (Will Truman) says it’s different saying goodbye the second time around.



Theo Wargo/WireImage

“I think this time was harder because I felt it more. I think I numbed myself the first time around,” McCormack says. “This time I was emotional. I was present. I was tactile. I was grabbing stuff. I was just so much more aware of how much it’s mattered to me.”



The series finishes 11 seasons on April 23 with a special episode called “It’s Time.” That’s a phrase McCormack feels is fitting for the storylines in the show, as well as himself personally.



“This just felt right.”



“It’s Time” follows Will, Grace (Debra Messing), Karen (Megan Mullally) and Jack (Sean Hayes) as they pack up the apartment. Grace is on the verge of giving birth, Karen is seeking closure with Stan, and Jack could get his final Broadway break. Interwoven into each storyline is always the friendship between these characters. Something that has made their show stand out from the beginning.



NBC

“It was original. It had these two male characters that were both gay, but not the same gay. They weren’t lovers, they were their own men. And we managed somehow to see into a world that didn’t get discussed a lot.”



Immediately after the finale, McCormack is hosting a special retrospective titled “A Will & Graceful Goodbye.”



“We had fans send in thoughts and episodes that mattered to you, and that you watched with your family that changed the dynamic or started the conversation. So we use a lot of that and a lot of bloopers,” McCormack says. “It’s a really lovely wrap-up.”



The series finale for “Will & Grace” airs 9pm PT on NBC and includes guest stars Matt Bomer, Minnie Driver and Brian Jordan Alvarez.

