Jenni Rivera, Paul Walker and More to be Honored with Stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is home to the stars held by different entertainers. Each year, the committee gets together to look through nominations and choose around 30 artists to honor with a star.

Last week the committee, which consists of previous Walk of Star recipients, released their recipients for 2023. Among the most notable of this year's class are Paul Walker and Jenni Rivera.

Walker is known for his role in the movie franchise "Fast & the Furious", where he appeared alongside Vin Diesel. He was in six of the franchise films before he died in 2013.

Rivera is mostly known for her music that spanned across multiple styles of Latin music like Banda and Mariachi. She became one of the best-selling Mexican artists of all time.

Rivera died in a plane crash in 2012 but has remained one of the most influential Mexican American singers.

She, along with Walker, will receive a posthumous award.

Other notable names include Jon Favreau, Mindy Kaling, Uma Thurman, and the Jonas Brothers.

Kaling, best known for her work on "The Office" and "The Mindy Project", has quickly made her mark in the entertainment industry with back-to-back highly rated projects such as "Never Have I Ever" and "The Sex Lives of College Girls".

Favreau is an actor who is currently best known for his role as Happy Hogan in both the "Iron Man" and newest "Spider-Man" films. He has become significantly involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he has starred, and executive produced many of the films.

He is also the creator of the popular Disney Plus show, "The Mandalorian".

The Jonas Brothers, who are a pop rock band of brothers, made their debut in 2005. They are most known for their music as well as their roles in the Disney Channel originals, "Camp Rock" and "Jonas"

The band took a break in 2013 and reunited in 2019. They recently wrapped up their series of concerts in Las Vegas.

Uma Thurman, who many know from Quentin Tarantino's "Kill Bill", and Martin Lawrence, who is mostly known from his roles in "Martin" and "Men in Black," will also receive stars.

The committee will hold ceremonies on the strip, which holds more than 2,700 stars. Each of the recipients will give speeches and be awarded their star.

These ceremonies are free and open to the public.

Here is the full list of recipients:

In the category of Motion Pictures:

Ludacris

Bill Pullman

Uma Thurman

Vince Vaughn

Juanita Moore (Posthumous)

Paul Walker (Posthumous

In the category of Television:

Jon Favreau

Mindy Kaling

Martin Lawrence

Ralph Macchio

Garret Morris

Ellen Pompeo

In the category of RECORDING:

Marc Anthony

Irving Azoff

Sheila E.

Jonas Brothers

Lenny Kravitz

Blake Shelton

Charlie Wilson

Jenni Rivera (Posthumous)

For more information check out the official Hollywood Walk of Fame website.