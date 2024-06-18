‘La Diva de la Banda' Jenni Rivera to be posthumously honored with Walk of Fame star

The children of the late Mexican-American singer-songwriter Jenni Rivera will accept a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in her honor later this month, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday.

The ceremony for "La Diva de la Banda" is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on June 27 at 1750 N. Vine Street, in front of the Capitol Records building. Singer Gloria Trevi will be a guest speaker.

Rivera's children, Jacqie, Johnny, Chiquis, Jenicka and Michael, will accept the star on her behalf 14 years after her tragic death.

Rivera and members of her entourage were killed in a 2012 plane crash after departure from Monterrey, Mexico, leaving millions of the immensely popular entertainer's fans heartbroken. She was 43.

Born in Long Beach to immigrant parents, Rivera's music spanned multiple styles. She became one of the best-selling Mexican-American artists of all time.

Rivera was honored with the Premio Lo Nuestro for "Best Female Artist of Regional Mexican Music" nine consecutive times. She won two Billboard Awards, 22 Billboard Latin Music Awards and earned four Latin Grammy nominations.

After her death, Long Beach opened the Jenni Rivera Memorial Park and the city of Los Angeles designated Aug. 6 as "Jenni Rivera Day."

A year after her death, Rivera became the first Latino artist to have an exhibition at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

Haz clic aquí para leer esta historia en español.