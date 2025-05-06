Driver arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism in crash at Jennifer Aniston's Bel Air home

A man was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism after crashing into a gate Monday at the Bel Air home of "Friends" actor Jennifer Aniston, according to two law enforcement sources familiar with the case.

The driver was identified by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as 48-year-old Jimmy Wayne Carwyle. The records did not indicate an initial court date or bail amount.

The crash was reported just before 12:30 p.m. in the community on Los Angeles' Westside, police said. Property records show the home is owned by "Friends" actor Jennifer Aniston.

The LAPD did not identify the homeowner, but said the individual was at the residence at the time.

The driver was held by a private security team at the property until police arrived. The man complained of pain, but details about possible injuries were not immediately available.

It was not immediately clear why the driver crashed into the gate.

