Khloe Kardashian Confirms She Had Coronavirus With Symptoms

Kardashian said her symptoms included coughing, shaking, vomiting, headaches along with cold and hot flashes. She said she had a burning sensation while coughing.

By Associated Press

Khloe Kardashian says she had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The reality star confirmed her previous diagnosis in a Wednesday sneak peek clip of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” The bedridden Kardashian spoke in the video with a hoarse voice.

“Just found out that I do have corona,” she said in the teaser of the episode, which was filmed months ago. A teaser in September showed Kardashian being tested for the virus.

“I have been in my room,” she continued. “It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.”

Kardashian said her symptoms included coughing, shaking, vomiting, headaches along with cold and hot flashes. She said she had a burning sensation while coughing.

The video clip was released a day after her sister, Kim Kardashian West, drew hefty criticism for celebrating her lavish 40th birthday vacation with a large group on a private island during the pandemic. She posted a few group photos on social media of herself with family and friends, who were all unmasked.

Kardashian West said in the post that “after 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island."

