Kobe Bryant To Posthumously Receive Area Emmy Governors Award

Bryant was nominated by Spectrum SportsNet, the regional sports network that carries the Lakers games.

By City News Service

FILE - In this June 7, 2009 file photo Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) points to a player behind him after making a basket in the closing seconds against the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of the NBA basketball finals in Los Angeles.
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file

The late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant will posthumously receive the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmys Governors Award Saturday night for his legacy of philanthropy, community building and inspiration that extended beyond the basketball court.

The award is presented to an individual, company or organization that has made an outstanding, innovative and visionary achievement in the arts, sciences or management of television as well as a substantial contribution to the greater Los Angeles area.

Bryant was selected for the award by the Television Academy's Los Angeles Area Governors Award committee. He was nominated by Spectrum SportsNet, the regional sports network that carries the Lakers games.

Bryant was a legendary fixture on Southern California television screens during his 20 seasons with the Lakers as he helped them to five NBA championships.

The ceremony will be streamed online beginning at 7 p.m.

The 41-year-old Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others were killed Jan. 26 when their helicopter crashed into a hillside in foggy weather in Calabasas.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

