LA Comic Con to Host In-Person Event This December

Los Angeles Comic Con is moving forward with plans to host its first in-person show since before the COVID-19 pandemic. LACC will take place Dec. 3-5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

“When we realized we couldn’t hold our event last December, we defaulted to the September 2021 dates because that was the same weekend we would’ve had our original show in 2020,” said Chris DeMoulin, CEO of Comikaze Entertainment, L.A. Comic Con’s parent company.

LA Comic Con is LA’s largest event for fans of comics, gaming, sci-fi and pop culture. Headline guests for this year’s event include Zachary Levi, Tom Welling, Frank Miller, Tom Kelly, Giancarlo Esposito and more. DeMoulin says they feel moving the event to December will help fans feel more comfortable attending in person.

“Now that we’ve seen how 2021 is playing out, we’ve concluded that the new December dates feel the most accessible for the largest number of fans,” DeMoulin said. “By that point in the year, more people will likely feel safe attending an in-person event, and we also wanted to insure that our dates wouldn’t interfere with people’s holiday plans. Considering all of the precautionary factors in terms of vaccines, safety trends and California color-coding, we believe the Dec. 3-5 dates yield the best chance of being able to host our most complete in-person show.”

And for those not ready to attend in-person, LACC is offering a virtual experience as well.

“For fans who prefer not to attend an in-person Con in 2021, we’ll have more streaming offerings than ever before to ensure they have the opportunity to participate in live panels and talent meet-and-greets, with virtual access to every main stage and secondary panel.”

In keeping with the virtual theme, LACC is hosting Micro Con on April 17. The virtual event will introduce many of the innovative digital elements that organizers are including for future Con events.

“Micro Con is really a Microcosm of a full IRL Con. It will allow us to introduce several new digital products for the fans, and work with them to scale it for a larger audience,” DeMoulin said.

All currently held consumer tickets for the September 2021 dates are rolled over and valid for the Dec. 3-5 event. All previously announced talent and exhibitors are still confirmed for the new show dates, including Zachary Levi, best known for his leading-roles in “Shazam!”, “Chuck”, “Tangled” and many more; Tom Welling, best known for his roles in “Smallville” and “Lucifer”; and comic legend, Frank Miller, best known for “Sin City”, “Batman: The Dark Knight Returns.” In addition, new guests such as Tom Kenny and Giancarlo Esposito are being added each week.

For more information on tickets and the programming schedule for Micro Con and LA Comic Con, visit ComicConLA.com.