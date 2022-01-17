How the LA Zoo Remembered Betty White on Her 100th Birthday

The Los Angeles Zoo remembered one of its best friends Monday when it celebrated Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday.

The late actress was a Los Angeles Zoo trustee, donor and honorary zookeeper.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

LA Zoo: Remembering Betty White

"Something feels a little incomplete here today, not just at the zoo, but in Los Angeles, and that's the loss of an angel here in the City of Angels,'' said Mayor Eric Garcetti, who attended the event along with Councilwoman Nithya Raman. "Our dear friend, Betty White ... Even bigger than her talent was her heart -- her heart for people, for all living things. It was that heart and humanity that she expressed right here at the Los Angeles Zoo.''

White died Dec. 31 at the age of 99 at her Brentwood home. On Wednesday, the zoo announced the opening of a white rose memorial garden located in the Allen Ludden Plaza, which was named for White's late husband.

Zoo visitors can honor White by leaving a message, memory or drawing on a card, which will be displayed through the end of January on a gold string hung between silk white roses.

The zoo also created the self-guided "Betty's L.A. Zoo Tour,'' honoring White's contributions to the facility. The tour includes signs at 16 stops where guests can learn about her connection to a particular animal or location through a series of pictures and quotes.

The walking tour will be up through Jan. 31, paying homage to White's longtime dedication to animals and the L.A. Zoo. People who are unable to visit the Los Angeles Zoo but want to experience "Betty's L.A. Zoo Tour'' can do so here.

The television star best known for Emmy Award-winning roles on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show'' and ``The Golden Girls'' was a supporter of the zoo for more than five decades, said Tom Jacobson, president of the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association.

Betty White Through the Years in Pictures

"From those in the wild, to those in shelters, guide dogs for the blind -- she loved all animals, large and small. She was never one to stand outside and criticize. She would always work with us to do what she could tohelp,'' Jacobson said Monday. "She always looked forward, never back, and wanted to have a positive impact on the world, and that's what she did. She was an endearing figure on and off the screen.''

Jacobson added that the zoo was planning a permanent way to honor White's service, but details will be announced at a later date.

Zoo Director Denise Verret on Monday described White as "kind, gentle- natured, funny, and ... such a humble individual.''

"She was a rare gem. I call her an endangered species. She made it her life's purpose to use her humor, her influence to make the world a better place for all creatures. Her body might be absent today, but her spirit will live on at the Los Angeles Zoo forever,'' Verret said.

Monday's event honoring White also included a $3,000 donation to the zoo from Pink's Hot Dogs, which donated proceeds from sales of White's favorite hot dog -- the Naked Dog -- since her death at the end of December.

"Betty White used to come to Pink's and get her `Naked Dog.' And she said, `Look, just tell everybody Betty White gets naked at Pinks!' And she just liked the beef in a bun, just keep it simple,'' Richard Pink of Pink's Hot Dogs said.

"But when she would come there with her actress friends she would just entertain the crowd in our dining room, and nothing was more memorable, because you just mention the name Betty White, and what comes to mind but joy and laughter and fun.''