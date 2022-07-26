‘Leave It to Beaver' Actor Tony Dow Dies at Age 77, Managers Say

Actor, director and artist Tony Dow, remembered for his role as Wally Cleaver in the family sitcom "Leave it to Beaver," has died at 77, according to his managers.

His death was announced by his managements team his Facebook page. A cause of death was not included in the post.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share with you the passing of our beloved Tony this morning," Dow's friends and managers Frank Bilotta and Renee James wrote on Dow's Facebook page. "Tony was a beautiful soul - kind, compassionate, funny and humble. It was truly a joy to just be around him. His gentle voice and unpretentious manner was immediately comforting and you could not help but love him. The world has lost an amazing human being, but we are all richer for the memories that he has left us.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Dow, who played the older brother to Jerry Mathers' Beaver in "Leave it to Beaver," had been battling a re-occurrence with cancer, which he had beaten back twice before. His managers wrote last week that Dow had been "in and out of the hospital with various complications and treatments."

"Leave it to Beaver" aired from the late 1950s and early 1960s. Dow started playing Wally when he was 12 years old.

The Cleavers were led by a mom and dad portrayed by Barbara Billingsley and Hugh Beaumont, with Mathers playing the always-mischievous Beaver and Dow being his more straight-laced older brother, Wally.

"It is with the utmost sadness I learned this morning of my co-star and lifelong friend Tony Dow’s passing," Mathers said in a Facebook post Tuesday. "He was not only my brother on tv, but in many ways in life as well. Tony leaves an empty place in my heart that won’t be filled. He was always the kindest, most generous, gentle, loving, sincere, and humble man, that it was my honor and privilege to be able to share memories together with for 65 years."

When the show's run ended, Dow moved more into writing and directing, but continued to make appearances on shows including "The Love Boat," "Charles in Charge" and "Lassie." As a director, he helmed episodes of shows including Coach,'' Babylon 5,'' ``Star Trek: Deep Space Nine'' and "Swamp Thing.''

He also became an accomplished artist and sculptor. One of his bronze sculptures was once displayed at the Louvre in Paris.

Dow is survived by his wife, Lauren, and two children.