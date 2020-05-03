LeBron James Honored Twice at Kids’ Choice Awards

LeBron James added the favorite male sports star award to the previously announced Generation Change Award at the 2020 Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward also won the favorite male sports star award in 2013, nine months after leading the Miami Heat to the first of back-to-back NBA championships.

Nickelodeon announced on April 24 that James would receive the Generation Change Award, honoring his commitment to creating real and lasting change through education.

James' foundation provides financial assistance to the I Promise School in his hometown, Akron, Ohio, allowing it to hire additional teaching staff to help reduce class sizes and have an additional hour of after-school programming and tutors.

The Generation Change Award "means a lot not only to myself, but to my family, to my fans and also to my kids at my school back home in Akron, Ohio," James said in recorded message played during Saturday's virtually produced telecast.

The favorite female sports star winner also has a tie to Southern California - U.S. women's national soccer team forward Alex Morgan, a graduate of Diamond Bar High School.

"Avengers: Endgame" won for favorite movie, the second consecutive year an Avengers movie won in the category. "Avengers: Infinity War" won in 2019.

Tom Holland won for favorite superhero for his portrayal of Spider-Man in "Spider-Man: Far From Home" and "Avengers: Endgame."

"Frozen 2" won for favorite animated movie while Josh Gad, who supplied the voice of Olaf in "Frozen 2" won for favorite male voice from an animated movie.

The other movie winners were Dwayne Johnson for favorite movie actor for his work in "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" and "Jumanji: The Next Level"; Dove Cameron for favorite movie actress for her portrayal of Mal in "Descendants 3"; and Beyonce as favorite female voice from an animated movie for supplying the voice of Nala in "The Lion King."

Jace Norman won for favorite male television star for the fourth consecutive year for his starring role in the Nickelodeon comedy "Henry Danger," which won for favorite kids television show.

The Netflix science fiction-horror series "Stranger Things" won for favorite family television show and star Millie Bobby Brown for favorite female television star.

Nickelodeon's "SpongeBob SquarePants" won for favorite animated series. It won for favorite cartoon 16 times -- 11 consecutive years from 2009-19 and five consecutive years from 2003-07. Its streak was interrupted in 2008 by "Avatar: The Last Airbender," which also aired on Nickelodeon.

Other television winners were Ellen DeGeneres for favorite television host for NBC's "Ellen's Game of Games" and NBC's "America's Got Talent" for favorite reality show.

Shawn Mendes won two music awards - favorite male artist and favorite music collaboration for "Señorita" with Camila Cabello.

The other music winners were Ariana Grande for favorite female artist, Shawn Mendes for favorite male artist, BTS for favorite music group; Billie Eilish's "bad guy" as favorite song; Lil Nas X for favorite breakout new artist; and Taylor Swift for favorite global music star.

The ceremony was originally scheduled for March 22 at the Forum and was to be hosted by Grammy winner Chance the Rapper, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The rescheduled ceremony was hosted by Victoria Justice, best known for staring in the 2010-13 Nickelodeon comedy "Victorious" and titled "Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together."

Here is a complete list of winners:

TELEVISION

Favorite kids television show - "Henry Danger"

Favorite family television show - "Stranger Things"

Favorite reality show - "America's Got Talent"

Favorite television host - Ellen DeGeneres, "Ellen's Game of Games"

Favorite animated series - "SpongeBob SquarePants"

Favorite female television star - Millie Bobby Brown , "Stranger Things"

Favorite male television star - Jace Norman, "Henry Danger"

FILM

Favorite movie - "Avengers: Endgame"

Favorite movie actress - Dove Cameron, "Descendants 3"

Favorite movie actor - Dwayne Johnson "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" and "Jumanji: The Next Level"

Favorite superhero - Tom Holland, "Spider-Man: Far From Home" and "Avengers: Endgame"

Favorite animated movie - "Frozen 2"

Favorite female voice from an animated movie - Beyoncé , "The Lion King"

Favorite male voice from an animated movie - Josh Gad, "Frozen 2"

MUSIC

Favorite female artist - Ariana Grande

Favorite male artist - Shawn Mendes

Favorite music group - BTS

Favorite song - "bad guy," Billie Eilish

Favorite music collaboration - "Señorita," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Favorite breakout new artist - Lil Nas X

Favorite global music star - Taylor Swift

OTHER CATEGORIES