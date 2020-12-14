Los Angeles Singer Desz Lands in the Top 5 on ‘The Voice'

What to Know "The Voice" finale airs Monday and Tuesday night

Desz is also on Kanye's Sunday Service Choir

Blake Shelton has won 8 times

The season 19 finale of “The Voice” kicks off tonight. Reigning champion Blake Shelton, has the best chance at earning his 8th title heading into the finale, with two singers in the Top 5. The other coaches – Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen Stefani – each have one singer left on their teams.

Trae Patton/NBC

Los Angeles resident Desz is on Team Kelly and has been blowing the judges away with her powerhouse vocals. We spoke with her ahead of the big night and she says she’s planning something very special for her final performance.

“I’m going to do something I think will be amazing and I think the world needs to hear,” Desz says.

Desz grew up as a shy kid in a musical family in Houston, Texas. Her mom always encouraged her to sing, but passed away unexpectedly when she was just 11. Desz found her voice by singing in church and school and has never looked back.

Now as an artist in Los Angeles, she recently became a member of Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir and spent the last year touring the world playing sold out shows. She says she hopes Kanye is proud of her work on “The Voice.”

“I hope Kanye’s watching. I hope that I have made him proud. I hope that I have represented him well being a part of the collective. I just hope I’m making him proud.”

Trae Patton/NBC

One person she’s definitely making proud is her coach, Kelly Clarkson. Desz says she and Kelly are kindred spirits. And she loves Kelly’s open and honest feedback.

“We’re like two peas in a pod. She’s so down to earth and she’s so real,” Desz explains. “She’s very straightforward, to the point, no sugar coating it.”

We’ll find out how well Desz and Team Kelly do during the performances Monday at 8/7c, results Tuesday at 9/8c on NBC.