Los Huracanes Del Norte to Receive Walk of Fame Star. Here's How to Watch

Award-winning norteño group Los Huracanes Del Norte will be honored Wednesday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ceremony is in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the band recording its first album in September 1972. The group went on to create 68 albums that earned three Grammy nominations and other awards.

Heraclio "Rocky" Garcia, one of the band's four founding members, will speak at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony at 7060 Hollywood Blvd., between La Brea and Sycamore avenues. He spoke to fans in a video posted Tuesday from a room overlooking the Walk of Fame.

Son Roberto Heraclio "Rocky Jr." García, a vocalist who plays the bajo sexto, a Mexican 12-string guitar, also will speak at the event.

The band's other members will make brief remarks.

Latin entertainment news correspondent Jessica Maldonado is also set to speak. The ceremony will also include an appearance by radio personality Oswaldo Diaz, wearing a mask portraying Erazno, a character from his syndicated radio program, "El Show de Erazno y La Chokolata."

The star is the 2,732nd since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.

About Los Huracanes Del Norte

The elder Garcia and his brothers Jesus, Francisco and Jose were farmworkers from Yahualica, Jalisco Mexico. Raised in Tangancícuaro, Michoacan, they came to California where they worked in fields during the day and performed at night.

They came up with the band's name as they were recording their first album during a stormy night.

The band had its first gold album, "La Guera Musiquera," in 1979.

In the early 2000s, Roberto Heraclio "Rocky Jr." García and his brother, drummer Antonio "El Guero" Garcia joined the band, along with singer and accordionist José Luis "El Chapete" Mejia.

The band received a best norteño album Grammy nomination in 2006 for "Puro Pa' Arriba."