Madonna's ‘Celebration Tour' shows in LA rescheduled. Here are the new concert dates

Madonna has rescheduled all of her "Celebration Tour" dates in Los Angeles after she was hospitalized with a bacterial infection.

All show dates at the Kia Forum in Inglewood will shift to March. Most of her original shows were scheduled for downtown LA's Crypto.com Arena, so all ticketholders will receive refunds and will have to buy new tickets for the rescheduled appearances.

Madonna was previously scheduled to perform for four nights at Crypto.com Arena -- Sept. 27-28, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 -- and two nights at the Kia Forum, Jan. 7-8.

Under the new schedule, she will now perform five nights at the Kia Forum on March 4-5, 7, 9 and 11.

According to Kia Forum officials, all original ticketholders will automatically receive a refund by Aug. 28. Those fans will also receive a dedicated link and code from Ticketmaster allowing them the chance to purchase tickets for the specific new date of the concert for which they had bought tickets. The links and codes will be prioritized based on the quality of (ticketholders') previous seat locations.

The advance sales for previous ticketholders will begin Aug. 29 and continue through Aug. 31. A second presale opportunity will be held from Sept. 1-4 for people unable to purchase tickets for the specific date on which the original performance has been rescheduled. During the second presale, people will be able to purchase tickets for any of the new dates.

Any tickets remaining after the presales will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 5 through Ticketmaster.

The "Celebration Tour" is scheduled to begin in London on Oct. 14. Performances in the United States will begin Dec. 13 in New York.