Mark Wahlberg Makes His Netflix Debut in ‘Spenser Confidential’

Mark Wahlberg is known for his serious, action-packed roles that audiences have come to expect. Even when given comedic scripts, Wahlberg plays the straight man with an intensity that makes you wonder if he truly does have a sense of humor.



Turns out, he does. “It’s very dark,” Wahlberg admits. The only people he says make him laugh are Will Ferrell, and Johnny Drama, but only when he’s talking to him.



For his Netflix debut we get to see a little bit of that dark humor in “Spenser Confidential.” Wahlberg teams up with director Peter Berg (“Lone Survivor”) and takes us back to Boston, Wahlberg’s hometown. Wahlberg plays Spenser, an ex-cop and ex-con, who teams up with an aspiring MMA fighter named Hawk (Winston Duke) to uncover a conspiracy in the Boston police department. Hilarious right?



There are definitely lighthearted moments in this action-packed ride. It’s a story Wahlberg says he wouldn’t have had the chance to make if he went the traditional studio route.



“I’ve always been one who stays ahead of the curve with the way the business is changing. Studios were crying poor so we were making movies in a more cost effective way, having that television mentality," Wahlberg says. "I don't think a studio would have made 'The Irishman' and I don't think they would have been so quick to make "Spenser" the way Netflix was open to doing it."



Wahlberg also admits it’s nice to create something people can watch anytime they want and not have to go to the theater to see. If that’s your jam, then you’ll be happy to know “Spenser Confidential” is streaming now on Netflix. It also stars Winston Duke, Iliza Shlesinger, and Alan Arkin.

