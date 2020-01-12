Memorial Set For Actor Harry Hains Who Died Tuesday At Age 27

Actor Harry Hains, best known for his roles on the FX drama "American Horror Story" and the Netflix series "The OA," will be remembered during a memorial service Sunday at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Hains' mother, actress Jane Badler, said her "beautiful son" died Tuesday, Jan. 7.

"He was 27 and had the world at his feet," she wrote on Instagram. "But sadly, he struggled with mental illness and addiction. A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time. I will miss you, Harry, every day of my life."

Hains was born in Melbourne, Australia, and was also a model and a musician who performed under the name Antiboy. He released an album titled "A Glitch in Paradise" in 2018.

His other credits included several short films, as well as the Amazon Prime series "Sneaky Pete," and he had been cast in several upcoming projects.

In March, Hains told the British magazine Boys By Girls that he considered himself gender fluid and encouraged his fans to avoid labeling themselves.