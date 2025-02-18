Hollywood Walk of Fame

Mindy Kaling star unveiled on Hollywood Walk of Fame

"The Office" star and writer's new project, "Running Point," is set to premiere on Netflix.

By City News Service and Jonathan Lloyd

Mindy Kaling at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards Nominations held at The Beverly Hilton on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. 
Michael Buckner | Penske Media | Getty Images

A Hollywood Walk of Fame star was unveiled Tuesday for actor Mindy Kaling, star of "The Office" and "The Mindy Project."

Kaling's star is located at 6533 Hollywood Blvd., two blocks west of Cahuenga Boulevard. The ceremony with B.J. Novak, a fellow writer, producer and cast member on "The Office," came nine days before the premiere of "Running Point" on Netflix.

Kaling is co-creator and executive producer on the show, which is described by Netflix as "a bold twist on the underdog comedy." The show stars Kate Hudson as the newly appointed president of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, after a scandal forces her brother to resign.

Kaling graduated from Dartmouth in 2001 with a bachelor's degree in playwriting. She portrayed Ben Affleck in the off-Broadway play "Matt & Ben" which she co-wrote with her best friend from college, Brenda Withers, who played Matt Damon.

Kaling was hired as a writer and performer for the NBC comedy "The Office" in 2004 when she was 24. During her eight seasons with "The Office," Kaling wrote 23 episodes, far more than any other writer.

In 2010, Kaling became the first woman of color to receive an outstanding writing for a comedy series Emmy nomination. She was also among the show's producers who received five outstanding comedy series Emmy nominations.

Kaling starred as obstetrician/gynecologist Mindy Lahiri, a role inspired by her late mother, an obstetrician/gynecologist, in the romantic comedy "The Mindy Project," which she created, and for which she was also an executive producer. It ran on Fox from 2012-15 and on Netflix from 2015-17. Kaling wrote 24 of the 117 episodes.

She co-created the comedy-drama "Never Have I Ever," which she said was based "in the spirit of my childhood" and streamed on Netflix from 2020 to 2023. She was also a co-creator of the comedy "The Sex Lives of College Girls," which completed it third season on HBO Max last month.

