Netflix Teases ‘Squid Game' Season 2, Reveals Which Characters Will Return

The show's creator shared that fans will meet a new character - giant robot doll Young-hee's boyfriend.

By Danielle Smith

Source: Netflix

The Netflix TV series "Squid Game" is officially coming back.

Netflix announced the show's second season Sunday with a 10-second teaser and a message from the show's creator, writer, director and executive producer, Hwang Dong-Hyuk.

"It took 12 years to bring the first season of 'Squid Game' to life last year," Dong-Hyuk wrote. "But it took 12 days for 'Squid Game' to become the most popular Netflix series ever."

The show's creator revealed that some familiar characters like protagonist Seong Gi-hun and antagonist The Front Man will return for Season 2.

"The man in the suit with ddakji might be back," he added.

Dong-Hyuk also shared that fans will meet a new character, giant robot doll Young-hee's boyfriend. The doll was used in "Red Light Green Light," the first game of the competition in Season 1.

Last November, Dong-Hyuk confirmed he was working on Season 2 at a red-carpet celebration for the show.

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season,” he said.

“It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen," explained Dong-Hyuk. "So I will promise you this, Gi-hun will be back, and he’ll do something for the world."

