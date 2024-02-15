Pepe Aguilar hits the road for “Jaripeo” tour with March stop in Anaheim

Spanish singer Pepe Aguilar is no stranger to the limelight, but now he is about to embark on a very personal project with his family.

The 55-year-old entertainer is about to hit the road yet again on a national tour with two of his four children, Leonardo and Angela. They are following the same path his father, Antonio Aguilar, once paved for him.

“I created a show like my father that included his family, and I invited my family. They were singing by themselves, and it made sense to include them. I also included my brother who is older,” Aguilar said.

His “Jaripeo” tour he says is keeping the rodeo tradition alive on stage and it kicks off in Southern California.

“I didn’t have a horse show for 20 years. I did a regular concert, solo concerts and played everywhere here in LA solo. One day, I was thinking about creating a different show,” said Aguilar.

Behind the scenes, the singer, whose real name is Jose Antonio Aguilar, also is leaving his mark as a businessman and helping the next generation of artists with his own record label.

“I always tell my kids you must become very good at being yourself. That’s all you must worry about. Great advice. Be great at being yourself because there is no one in the world like you,” added Aguilar.

The Texas born singer selling more than 13 million albums worldwide, receiving four Grammys and even getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Is there anything else on his bucket list?

“Aw man there are so many things I need to accomplish,” said the singer. “I’m just starting. I’ve done a lot of stuff, but I don’t consider myself even close to the things I need to do.”

As he toured our NBC4 and Telemundo52 newsroom he told us about the possibility of singing in English in the future. His focus right now is his upcoming single “Hasta Que Duermo," a Valentines Day gift he says for those heartbroken and looking for music to express their pain.

“It’s one of those songs that make you cry, but those are the best one,” he added.

Pepe Aguilar’s Jaripeo tour starts on March 29 with back-to-back performances in Anaheim.