Photos: See the Swag Stars are Stocking Up On During Oscars Weekend at the GBK Productions Gifting Suite

Raiwasa Private Resort at the 2020 GBK Productions pre-Oscars Gifting Suite.
Parasuco at the 2020 GBK Productions pre-Oscars Gifting Suite.
White Tiger vodka at the 2020 GBK Productions pre-Oscars Gifting Suite.
Nuu Skin Solutions at the 2020 GBK Productions pre-Oscars Gifting Suite.
RxHEMPBee at the 2020 GBK Productions pre-Oscars Gifting Suite.
Source Naturals at the 2020 GBK Productions pre-Oscars Gifting Suite.
Palette at the 2020 GBK Productions pre-Oscars Gifting Suite.
The Artisan Group at the 2020 GBK Productions pre-Oscars Gifting Suite.
Little Something Sweet at the 2020 GBK Productions pre-Oscars Gifting Suite.
Sunday Diner Candle Co. at the 2020 GBK Productions pre-Oscars Gifting Suite.
John Kelly Chocolates at the 2020 GBK Productions pre-Oscars Gifting Suite.
Swanky Retreats and Le Blanc Resort and Spa at the 2020 GBK Productions pre-Oscars Gifting Suite.
Palmina wines at the 2020 GBK Productions pre-Oscars Gifting Suite.
Palette at the 2020 GBK Productions pre-Oscars Gifting Suite.
The Stray Cat Alliance at the 2020 GBK Productions pre-Oscars Gifting Suite.
Global Green and Green Cross at the 2020 GBK Productions pre-Oscars Gifting Suite.
Dapper & Dashing at the 2020 GBK Productions pre-Oscars Gifting Suite.
Cat Cora caviar at the 2020 GBK Productions pre-Oscars Gifting Suite.

