Ralph Macchio to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star next to beloved ‘The Karate Kid' co-star's

Ralph Macchio will receive a star Wednesday next to a beloved "The Karate Kid" co-star's on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The star will be unveiled during an 11:30 a.m. ceremony at 633 Hollywood Blvd. in front of Escape Hotel. Macchio's star will be next to that of the late Pat Morita, who portrayed his character's mentor Mr. Miyagi in "The Karate Kid" film franchise.

Macchio will be joined by William Zabka, a castmate of Macchio in "The Karate Kid" and "Cobra Kai," and Tamlyn Tomita, who portrayed the love interest of Macchio's character Daniel LaRusso in "The Karate Kid Part II." Tomita also appeared in three episodes of "Cobra Kai."

The ceremony comes on the heels of the release of the second set of five episodes of "Cobra Kai's" sixth and final season.

Born Nov. 4, 1961 in Huntington, New York. Macchio began his career appearing in commercials in the late 1970s. He made his film debut in the 1980 comedy "Up the Academy." He also made his television debut that year when he joined the cast of the ABC family drama "Eight is Enough," as Abby Bradford's (Betty Buckley) troubled nephew Jeremy.

After "Eight is Enough" ended its run in 1981, Macchio was cast in the Francis Ford Coppola-directed coming-of-age crime drama film, "The Outsiders." His other film credits include "My Cousin Vinny," "Hitchcock" and "Teachers."

Macchio's other television credits include "The Deuce," "Psych," "Ugly Betty," "Happily Divorced," "Entourage" and "Head Case."

Macchio will again reprise the role of LaRusso in the next film installment of the "Karate Kid" franchise, "Karate Kid: Legends," set for release in May 2025.