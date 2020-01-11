Rush Drummer Neil Peart To Be Honored With Flowers on Walk of Fame Star

Flowers will be placed on the Rush star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame Saturday in honor of the band's late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart, who died of brain cancer in Santa Monica this week at the age of 67.

The flowers will be placed on the star at 1 p.m., at 6752 Hollywood Blvd.

The Rush star was dedicated on June 25, 2010.

The Canadian musician, who grew up about 70 miles from Toronto and had lived in Santa Monica for several years, succumbed Tuesday to glioblastoma, which he had fought for 3 1/2 years.

"It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday, our friend, soul brother and bandmate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave 3 1/2 year battle with brain cancer," Rush singer-bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson said in a statement posted on the band's Twitter page.

"We ask that friends, fans and media alike understandably respect the family's need for privacy and peace at this extremely painful and difficult time. Those wishing to express their condolences can choose a cancer research group or charity of their choice and make a donation in Neil's name. Rest in peace brother."

Rush was formed in 1968, and Peart replaced original drummer John Rutsey in 1974, days before the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band's first tour of the United States. The band's last tour was in 2015.

Legions of Rush fans took to social media platforms to mourn Peart's loss, as did fellow Canadian musician Bryan Adams and Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson.

"I just heard about Neil Peart passing. I feel real bad about this -- he was way too young,'' Wilson wrote on his Twitter page. ``Neil was one of the great drummers and he'll be missed. Love & mercy to Neil's family."

Peart is survived by his wife, Carrie, and daughter, Olivia.

Funeral plans were pending, said family spokesman Elliot Mintz.