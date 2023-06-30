SAG-AFTRA and producers agree to extend contracts until July 12

The SAG-AFTRA actors union and Hollywood producers agreed to a nearly two-week extension of the 2020 TV/theatrical contracts.

The contract were set to expire Friday at 11:59 p.m., so the agreement avoids a possible strike, for now.

The agreements will now expire on July 12 at 11:59 p.m., according a joint statement from the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents studios, television networks and streaming services.

The parties will continue to negotiate under a mutually agreed upon media blackout.

“In order to exhaust every opportunity to achieve the righteous contract we all demand and deserve, after thorough deliberation it was unanimously decided to allow additional time to negotiate,'' SAG-AFTRA

President Fran Drescher and National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said in a message to union members. “No one should mistake this extension for weakness.''

Union members have overwhelmingly authorized their national board to call a strike if it is deemed necessary. Negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP began on June 7.

Friday's extension agreement comes at a time when the Writers Guild of America is in the ninth week of a strike that has shuttered virtually all scripted productions. There is no word of negotiations between the WGA and the AMPTP, despite WGA calls for talks to resume.

Friday's agreement also comes just under a month after AMPTP reached a three-year deal with the Directors Guild of America. The pact was overwhelmingly ratified by DGA members on June 24.