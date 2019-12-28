SAG Awards Red Carpet Bleacher Seats Up for Auction

Film and television fans who want to get a close- up look at stars arriving for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards next month can bid for bleacher seats through Jan. 6, with proceeds supporting SAG- AFTRA's philanthropic arm.

The top bidders for the 90-plus bleacher seats will be able to watch their favorite performers walk the red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Jan. 19 and have the opportunity to take photos and request autographs.

Bleacher seat holders will be required to wear black and white cocktail attire, according to SAG-AFTRA officials.

The online auction closes Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. To make a bid, click here.

The auction supports the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Storyline Online

interactive children's literacy website and the nonprofit's Disaster Relief

Fund, Catastrophic Health Fund, and Emergency Assistance and Scholarship

Program for SAG-AFTRA artists and their families.

During the past 34 years, the foundation has granted more than $20 million in financial and medical assistance, disaster relief and scholarships to SAG-AFTRA families and offered more than 9,400 free educational workshops,

panels and classes.