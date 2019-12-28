SAG Awards

SAG Awards Red Carpet Bleacher Seats Up for Auction

The awards show will be held Jan. 19 at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall

By City News Service

602044739KK00010_The_22nd_A
Getty Images for Turner

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 30: SAG Award signage on display at The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. 25650_018 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Film and television fans who want to get a close- up look at stars arriving for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards next month can bid for bleacher seats through Jan. 6, with proceeds supporting SAG- AFTRA's philanthropic arm.

The top bidders for the 90-plus bleacher seats will be able to watch their favorite performers walk the red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Jan. 19 and have the opportunity to take photos and request autographs.

Bleacher seat holders will be required to wear black and white cocktail attire, according to SAG-AFTRA officials.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Holidays 27 mins ago

Kwanzaa Marketplace to Be Held at Willowbrook Library

Pursuit 20 mins ago

Police Cruiser Flips Over During Pursuit

The online auction closes Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. To make a bid, click here.  

The auction supports the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Storyline Online
interactive children's literacy website and the nonprofit's Disaster Relief
Fund, Catastrophic Health Fund, and Emergency Assistance and Scholarship
Program for SAG-AFTRA artists and their families.

During the past 34 years, the foundation has granted more than $20 million in financial and medical assistance, disaster relief and scholarships to SAG-AFTRA families and offered more than 9,400 free educational workshops,
panels and classes.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

SAG Awards
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us