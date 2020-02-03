Oscars

Salma Hayek, Spike Lee Among Latest Group of Oscar Presenters

By City News Service

Utkarsh Ambudkar, Salma Hayek, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Ray Romano and Rebel Wilson were added on Monday to the list of presenters for the 92nd Oscars telecast.

Previously announced Oscars presenters include Mahershala Ali, Timothee Chalamet, Olivia Colman, James Corden, Penelope Cruz, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Diane Keaton, Regina King, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Sigourney Weaver and Kristen Wiig.

The 92nd Oscars will be held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center and will air live on ABC at 5 p.m. local time.

The Oscars will be televised live in more than 225 countries and
territories worldwide.

