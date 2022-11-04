Let's talk about a Walk of Fame star for some hip-hop icons.

Salt-N-Pepa, the group behind hits like “Push It,” “Shoop,” "Let’s Talk About Sex” and “Whatta Man," will be honored on Friday with a star next to Amoeba Music.

The star will be unveiled at 11:30 a.m. in a ceremony that was delayed for two years. A planned 2020 ceremony was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony will be streamed on the Walk of Fame's website.

#tbt to the @SoulTrain Music Awards in 1992. Fast forward to 2022, tomorrow we receive our ⭐️ on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZuHfqNDLOo — Salt N Pepa (@TheSaltNPepa) November 3, 2022

Cheryl "Salt" James and Sandra "Pepa" Denton will be joined at the ceremony by DJ Spinderella, the group's DJ. Rappers MC Lyte and Roxanne Shante also are expected to attend.

In an interview with Variety, James recalled the group's first visit to Los Angeles and a stay at the Roosevelt Hotel, which rises above the Walk of Fame.

"It was the 80s and Salt-N-Pepa's first time traveling to Los Angeles," James said. "We stayed at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. I was fascinated by all of it. I'm a black-and-white movie buff, so all of the art and history were incredible. I walked it at night and read all the stars and was in awe of how many blocks of stars there were. Even when the person is no longer here, that star is going to be there representing their accomplishments."

Salt-N-Pepa requested that their star be near the star of their hip-hop favorite, Missy Elliott. Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez told City News Service she granted.

Elliott's star was unveiled just about one years ago.

Salt-N-Pepa's Hip-Hop Hits Timeline

James and Denton met as students at Queensborough Community College in Bayside, Queens, where they created a diss track that became a local hit. Soon after Deidra "Spinderella'' Roper joined the duo as their official DJ when she was 16. Spinderella is considered the most celebrated and iconic female DJ in hip-hop.

Salt-N-Pepa released their debut album Hot, Cool & Vicious" in 1986 went platinum. It included the single, "Push It," which brought them a best rap performance Grammy nomination.

The group released its second album, ``A Salt with a Deadly Pepa,'' in 1988, which went gold.

Their third album, 1990's "Blacks' Magic," went platinum and included the single, "Let's Talk About Sex," which received a Grammy nomination for best rap performance by a duo or group.

"Very Necessary,'' released in 1993, sold 3.2 million copies, went platinum five times, and brought the group its lone Grammy in competition, for best rap performance by a duo or group for ``None Of Your Business."

The album included a second Grammy nominee, "Whatta Man,'' which featured En Vogue, and was nominated for best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocal.

Salt-N-Pepa's single "Champagne" from the soundtrack for the 1996 action-comedy film, "Bulletproof," brought them a Grammy nomination for best rap performance by a duo or group.

The Recording Academy announced in 2020 that Salt-N-Pepa would receive a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.