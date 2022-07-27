Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes announced Wednesday he was cancelling the rest of his "Wonder: The World Tour,'' saying he was not prepared health-wise to embark on the tour.

Mendes, 23, had previously canceled several weeks of shows so he could be mentally prepared for the tour. But in a social media post Wednesday, he announced he was scrapping the rest of his shows, including scheduled stops at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sept. 9 and 10.

"I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away,'' he wrote.

"After speaking with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.''

He said he had hoped to resume performances after the originally canceled shows but had to prioritize his heath at this time.

"This doesn't mean I won't be making new music, and I can't wait to see you on tour in the future,'' he wrote. "I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this, but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal.''