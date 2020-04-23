‘Superstore’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Stars Reveal What Fans Can Expect During the Finales

Tonight we say farewell, for now, to two of NBC’s most popular comedies. “Superstore” will end its season followed by “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” However, the “Superstore” finale wasn’t the episode producers originally planned to end on. Lauren Ash (Dina) tells us they fell one episode short because of the coronavirus outbreak.



“We got shut down because of coronavirus concerns,” Ash explains. “It was not originally written as a finale but it really kind of works as a finale.”



Casey Durkin/NBC

The episode titled “California Pt.1” finds Mateo (Nico Santos) and Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom) disagreeing on the best way to celebrate her 21st birthday. And Dina tries to help Amy (America Ferrera) keep a big secret from Jonah (Ben Feldman). As you can guess, there was supposed to be a “California Pt. 2” but that didn’t happen.



America Ferrara was supposed to leave the show after the finale, but because the season was cut short many fans are wondering what will happen to her character. Ash says the situation makes for an interesting cliffhanger of sorts.



“The way the season was written, we weren’t ending on a cliffhanger. But now we kind of are which I think is kind of great. It’s exciting! It will keep everybody wondering where the story is going to go in season 6.”



The finale for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” was “an extremely planned finale” according to Stephanie Beatriz (Rosa). She says their show wrapped filming several months ago so now they are just watching it play out.



John P. Fleenor/NBC

“It’s a really good one. Brooklyn is dealing with a blackout and all the detectives in the precinct are trying to figure out the best way to handle that,” Beatriz explains.



Thankfully, Beatriz confirms shenanigans ensue which we’ve come to expect (hope!) for from the Nine-Nine. As for Rosa, she finds herself out of her comfort zone, which is always fun to watch.



“She is tasked with doing stuff she never would have imagined having to handle. It’s going to be quite fun to see how she deals with that.”



In the episode called “Lights Out” we also see a very pregnant Amy played by Melissa Fumero. It would be a perfect plot point to have Amy give birth during the finale, but Beatriz won’t confirm or deny that juicy detail.



“She is pregnant, but I can’t speak on that,” Beatriz says with a smile.



You can watch both of these shows back to back to see how they play out with “Superstore” starting at 8PM PT followed by “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” at 8:30 PM.

